Aamir Khan Says He Has No Problem If Lagaan Is Remade; 'I Am Not Possessive About These Things'

20 years ago on this day (June 15) when Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh released in theatres, little did the makers know that the film would not just impress the audience but also make it to the Oscars shortlist in the Foreign Language category! The film also marked Aamir Khan's debut as a producer.

Over the years, Aamir Khan's Bhuvan from Lagaan continues to charm us and is touted to be one of his landmark performances in his career. On completion of 20 years of this cult film, the superstar opened up on the possibility of a remake of this iconic film while speaking with Hindustan Times.

He told the leading daily that he would be okay if another creative team wants to do a remake with their own perspective and point of view as he is not possessive about these things.

Aamir was quoted as saying, "Why not? I'm not possessive about these things. I mean, if another creative team wants to do so and bring their perspective and point of view, I'd not like to stop anyone. I'd rather say make a better one that what we did and maybe we'd learn from them of whatever we missed."

While the Dangal actor confirmed that he and director Ashutosh Gowariker won't be a part of it, he also added that it would be interesting to see how the film is remade in today's times and how another actor would pull off his role of Bhuvan.

"I have no problem. In fact, I'd find it interesting to see how they make Lagaan in today's times and how would Bhuvan do his part because Ashu and I won't be a part of it, so Bhuvan jo karega, kaise karega," Aamir told the tabloid.

Further on being asked if he would agree for Lagaan to be made only for direct-to-web release on OTT platforms, the actor said, "I have nothing against OTT, it's a great platform and I love watching things stuff there. I just feel that the work that I do and, the work that I make, I'm a cinema person, a theatre lover. I like watching it in the cinema hall. So, no matter when I make my films, I'd like the first exhibition to be in a cinema hall irrespective of when that happens. Of course, I'd like it to come on OTT finally, but I'm a person who'd first like to see it in on the big screen."

In the same interview, Aamir also called Lagaan his most unprepared performance and blamed it on his work as a producer.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I think my lack of prep in Lagaan, I can honestly blame it on my work as a producer. Itna kaam tha as a producer ki main as an actor prep nahi kar paaya. Also, it was the first film I was producing, and I was paying more attention that nothing goes wrong. So, Lagaan is probably my most unprepared performance, as a result. Also, Ashu had given two films before this, which weren't so successful. So, while I trusted him, his script and his ability that's why I was going ahead, par kahin par ek darr bhi lagta hai ki, yeh beeda utha kar humne kono galti toh nahi ki."

Workwise, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The superstar is paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film.