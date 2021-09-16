Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To His Photoshopped Wedding Picture With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Internet is an amusing place and we love it when B-town celebrities interact with their fans on a daily basis. Earlier today, actor Abhishek Bachchan who's quite active on social media, reacted to his photoshopped wedding picture. It was shared by one of his fans on Twitter wherein Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are seen laughing loudly in all-while ensemble.

Reacting to the picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "This is a photoshopped image."

Abhishek Bachchan Hospitalised After Hand Injury, Amitabh Bachchan And Shweta Pay Visit To Check On Him

Reacting to Abhishek's reply, the user who shared his photoshopped picture on Twitter wrote, "Oh no... Wasn't aware, Thanks for lettin me know Ab..n Gooooooooood Mornin."

This is a photoshopped image. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 16, 2021

While most of his fans were impressed by Abhishek's humble response, others also poked fun at his reply and asked the actor to share his wedding picture on Twitter.

A user wrote, "It's a good thing that you even remember it... If it was me I would probably wonder if had taken the picture or not..."

Another user wrote, "Photoshopped !!! Ok then please post original one. I know that will be more beautiful..."

"Ohhh for these many years I was thinking its your real wedding pic. Can you plz share your wedding pic," tweeted another user.

Abhishek Bachchan Sells Luxury Worli Apartment Of 7,527 Sq Ft For Rs 45 Crore

It is to be seen if Abhishek will share his wedding picture on his Twitter handle.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a grand wedding ceremony. But a very limited number of guests were invited to their wedding. On November 16, 2011, Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed their first child Aaradhya.

With respect to work, Abhishek will next be seen in Dasvi and Bob Biswas.