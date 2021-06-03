Adarsh Gourav To Star In Zoya Akhtar's Next Film, Source Says 'After The White Tiger Bollywood Wants Gourav'

Adarsh Gourav received global critical acclaim for his performance in the Netflix film, The White Tiger. While fans have been waiting for the actor's Bollywood feature debut, reports have revealed that Gourav has been roped in to play one of the leads in Zoya Akhtar's next venture.

The filmmaker and actor are yet to confirm the news, but a source told Bollywood Hungama that "Gourav has been getting a lot of offers from mainstream Hindi film producers who were all along ignoring him until the West recognized his talent. After The White Tiger, Bollywood wants Gourav."

The source said that Adarsh has been offered many roles since The White Tiger, "But most of the roles that he's getting are negative and he doesn't want to be typecast in any particular shade."

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav To Star In Zoya Akhtar's Next?

Since the project details are still under wraps, it is unclear what kind of role Adarsh will be seen in the upcoming project. The source said that it will give him a chance to expand his performing skills. "It's a role as dynamic as Siddharth Chaturvedi in Zoya's Gully Boy," source was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, Adarsh Gourav's performance in Ramin Bahrani's Netflix film also landed him three lead actor nominations, including the BAFTA in 2021.

Talking about fans' response and the nominations, Adarsh had said in a statement, "The response has been phenomenal. It is more than anything I'd expected. It is crazy reading your name next to such legends and actors who have been your heroes while growing up and whose body of work you have watched repeatedly."

Notably, The White Tiger which was a Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, also starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film had also landed several nominations including The Academy Award for best adaptive screenplay.