Akhil Katyal's Poem On Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral; Kanika Dhillon, Swara Bhasker & Others Show Support

Akhil Katyal's poem about Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. The poem talks about all the diverse characters SRK has played over the years. Apart from fans several actors and directors like Neeraj Ghaywan, Kanika Dhillon, Swara Bhasker and others have also praised the poem on Twitter.

The poem read, "Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai (He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Charlie, sometimes Max; he is also Surinder, Harry, Devdas, Veer, Ram, Mohan and Kabir. He is Amar, Rizwan as well as Raees and Jehangir. Maybe that's why he bothers some people; all of Hindustan resides within him)."

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon commented on the post saying, "Yassss ...how beautifully n aptly put... ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! @iamsrk." On the other hand, Swara dropped a heart and sparkles emoji in reaction to the poem on Twitter.

Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! ❤️ @iamsrk https://t.co/jVnDvKpVdX — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan quote-tweeted the poem with the lyrics of the Dil Se title song, praising it. He wrote, "Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein, Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain, Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein, Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain, Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain, Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane, Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain, Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay. Love you @iamsrk! Dil se."

Love you @iamsrk! Dil se. https://t.co/nhVTmKpyUE — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 11, 2021

While the industry and fans have been vocal about their support for the family, the superstar reportedly is losing sleep working about Aryan's future. In a recent report by India Today, a close friend of the star said, the family was shocked the most when the court rejected Aryan's bail plea.

The source said that the family has been keeping in touch with NCU officials about Aryan's health. "Gauri and SRK make multiple calls throughout the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan," the report quoted a source saying.

On the work front, SRK has postponed his shooting schedules for the upcoming films including Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abharam.