Amit Sadh Quits Social Media: Not The Time For Me To Show My Privileged Life

Amit Sadh has quit social media and the actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, to share a statement. Adding that it's possibly his last post on social media, he said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn't feel right about spamming people with trivial posts.

Amit wrote that he is going offline and added, "The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time."

The actor said that he has chosen to leave social media to be more sensitive to the current situation. "I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better," he added.

He also urged people to help those who are in need, especially daily wagers. He added that he feels burdened and disheartened as the seriousness of the pandemic has not been addressed. "We cannot behave that everything is okay; this is a pandemic. I will continue to do what is expected of me, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, step out when necessary, follow protocols and rules. I am going to be vigilant, and I urge you all to do the same. I hope things get better to a point where I can start being goofy and silly again," he wrote.

The 7 Kadam actor emphasised that he is not 'abandoning' his fans and will be available for conversation if they dm him. However, he will not be "posting quotes, pictures, or reels. I personally feel this is not the time for me to show my privileged life," he wrote.

Thanking his fans he added, "You guys mean the world to me. My humble request to all who are reading this, let's not be careless; listen to the authorities, listen to the science, watch out for each other. Take care of each other."

"If you have some extra cash stashed in your account, share it with the needy. Pay the salaries on time. Nothing is going to make sense if India continues to stay in despair and collapses. Be well, Be safe. Lots of love, Amit," he concluded.

On the work front, Amit Sadh was last seen in the web shows like 7 Kadam, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Jeet Ki Zid as well as the Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi. The actor is yet to reveal his upcoming projects.

