Amit Sadh Is In A Serious Relationship With British Actress Vivien Monory: Report

Actor Amit Sadh is one of the most popular actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has acted in several TV shows, films and web series. His performance in Breathe web series was loved by all. Apart from being a brilliant actor, the actor is also known for his well-toned physique. Several female fans often go gaga over his fitness.

Amidst all, a latest report published in Hindustan Times would break his female fans' hearts. The report suggests that Amit Sadh is madly in love with a British actress Vivien Monory. The report also states that they are in a serious relationship with each other.

A source informed the portal, "Sadh and Monory started dating almost seven months ago. They're quite serious about each other. However, given how both are extremely private, they don't wish to make it official and go public."

While sharing more details about their lovely bond, the source further stated, "They meet often, with Sadh travelling to countries for his lady love. Monory also visited India and explored the country with him. The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory's 26th birthday in February." Interestingly, they share an interest in bikes and are reportedly adrenaline junkies.

Let us tell you, Amit Sadh has not yet opened up about his relationship with Vivien Monory. Talking about the actor, he has earlier dated actress Neeru Bajwa, with whom he had participated in Nach Baliye 1.