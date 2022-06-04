Amit Sadh Talks About Bigg Boss; Says He Was Asked To Pay Rs 2 Crore If He Hits Anyone

Amit Sadh has come a long way in the entertainment industry. The actor has worked in TV, Films and OTT. He has completed two decades in the industry. Amit made his acting debut in 2002 with the hit TV show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and even participated in Bigg Boss.

Recently, the actor recalled the same and said that he was naïve when he took up Bigg Boss Season 1 in 2006. He mentioned that he had no clue what he was getting into.

Talking about Bigg Boss, Amit was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "I thought it'll be a show about physical strength where I am breaking things or doing push-ups. But, after a week or two, I started getting bored. People just gossiped there."

He added, "I was told if I hit anyone, I will have to pay Rs 2 Crore. I thought what's the use when the show was not even paying me that much. On December 31, I stood on their island at Karjat, ready to jump and run away. I wanted the makers to eliminate me."

Amit even claimed that he does not remember much about his stay in the Bigg Boss house, and has refrained from watching the reality show after that. He said that the day he came out, he decided he will delete the show from his life, and he did.

The actor revealed that when he took jumped from TV to films, many called him a loser. He mentioned that he just got tired of TV as it had a set system, he wasn't able to grow there and life was getting stagnant. That's when he quit and waited for the right movie scripts even if it meant sitting at home.