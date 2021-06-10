Amruta Khanvilkar Calls Vicky And Alia Country's Finest Actors; 'They Motivate Others To Perform Better'

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Amruta Khanvilkar was all praise for her Raazi co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Calling them country's finest actors, the Natrang actress said that they also motivate others to perform better besides being amazing human beings.

ETimes quoted Amruta as saying, "I think both Alia and Vicky are our country's finest actors. More than that, they are amazing human beings who not only concentrate on their work but also motivate others to perform better. They are honest, they are true to their work and it's a treat watching them on screen."

Be it playing a demure sister-in-law in Raazi or a mysterious serial killer in Damage, Amruta has shown her versatility as a performer and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. "I think with every work, I come back with a lot of experience personally and professionally. Raazi taught me gratitude and gave me huge confidence as an actor to stand in front of some amazing talents. Damaged taught me to go deeper and discover a different part of me," she told the leading daily.

Amruta Khanvilkar On 3 Years Of Raazi: Watching Alia Bhatt Perform As Sehmat Was An Absolute Treat

When asked which of the characters which she has essayed on screen is very close to her heart, Amruta named her roles in Raazi and Malang.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the actress explained, "My role in Raazi, as well as Malang, are very close to my heart because of the directors and the experience I got while working with them'.

Amruta who has made a name for herself both in the Marathi and Hindi film industry, had earlier told PTI in an interview that she is enjoying the best of both the worlds.

Gudi Padwa 2021 Exclusive! Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals Her Plans For The Marathi New Year Amid Pandemic

"I think actors from any medium are just actors. We are very lucky as many of my friends tell me that Mumbai is a place where you have both the Hindi film industry and Marathi as well. So, we get the best of both the worlds. I am lucky to be working in both the industries, be it Hindi or Marathi, or in television or OTT. When I go for an audition, people say that she is a Marathi actor and Marathi artistes are really brilliant. They have a good hold on their craft. People close to me feel proud that I have been part of movies like Raazi, Satyamev Jayate and Malang," she was quoted as saying by the news agency.