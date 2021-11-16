Ananya Panday Shares First Post Since Being Questioned By NCB: Can’t Have Rainbow Without Little Rain

Ananya Panday recently had been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) three times for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. Reportedly her chats with Aryan Khan led to the actress being summoned by the anti-drugs agency. After staying off Instagram, she finally shared her first post since the controversy.

Talking to her Instagram profile, the actress shared a short clip while sitting in her car. In a video, Ananya was seen enjoying a very lush view with a rainbow in the background. She captioned the post saying, "you can't have a rainbow without a little rain."

Many fans took to the comments section showing support to the actress. Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Film producer Guneet Monga and Ananya's friend, Helena Alesi, also commented with heart emojis.

Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, Ananya's Bandra house was raided by the NCB. Her laptop and mobile phone were seized during the raid and she was summoned for questioning. The actor then reached the NCB office along with her actor father Chunky Panday.

Ananya is childhood friends with Aryan and his younger sister, Suhana Khan. The three were often seen together at parties and other events.

On the work front, she was last seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and is all set to make her south debut with Liger. The film scheduled to release in 2022, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.