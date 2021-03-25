Ankita Lokhande Feels She Can Sometimes Talk To Sushant; Says She Doesn't Have Guts To Use The Word 'RIP'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for over six years until the couple parted ways in 2016. In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Ankita opened up about she was judged for not dedicating a post to Sushant right after his demise in June last year.

Ankita told Bollywood Bubble that she couldn't come to terms with the tragic news for a few days. She didn't attend his funeral as she said that she couldn't see him like that.

Speaking about how she doesn't have the guts to write 'RIP' along Sushant's pictures, the Manikarnika actress said, "People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won't believe, till today, I have not ever posted any picture of Sushant with 'RIP'. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can't say, rest in peace, Sushant'."

Ankita further added that she, her parents, and Sushant's family went through a lot after Sushant's untimely demise.

The actress told the entertainment portal, "This thing will always be with me, Sushant ka jaana (his death). Now I have come to that point where I am normal. But we all have gone through so much -- his family, me, and my parents. I think the whole world was crying for him. Yesterday, there was this lady who came up to me and she was just crying. And sometimes I just feel like I can talk to him. So I was telling him, 'tumhare liye dekho log kitna...tumse kitna pyaar karte the (see how much everyone loved you)'."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death is currently being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

