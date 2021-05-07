Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Start A Campaign To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their social media handles to announce their new campaign named #InThisTogether with Ketto that will aim to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in the country. The couple is aiming to raise Rs. 7 crore for the COVID relief in the country and have also donated Rs. 2 crore in the fundraiser. #InThisTogether will be running for seven days on Ketto and the funds raised will be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has also been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their endeavour.

In the video shared by Anushka, the couple can be seen telling how their heart pains to see the frontline workers toil day and night amidst the COVID-19 second wave. They both then go on to announce their campaign that will aim to support these workers. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor captioned the video stating, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time." Take a look at the video.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Reasons Why We Fell 'Haule Haule' In Love With Her!

Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma had also shared a video wherein she had thanked all her fans for sending her warm birthday messages on May 1, 2021. However, the actor added that she did not see it fit to celebrate her birthday amidst the ongoing pain and suffering in the country. She had hinted in the video about the now announced initiative by her and her husband Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli To Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Couple To Share Details Soon

On the work front, Anushka will be bankrolling the Netflix movie Qala. It will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will star Swastika Mukherjee and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. Apart from that, the movie will also mark the debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.