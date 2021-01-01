Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Welcome New Year With A Get-Together At Home; See Pictures

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Chill With Close Pals

Virat Kohli shared this snap in which he along with his wife Anushka, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his better-half Natasa Stankovic, and a couple of other friends are seen smiling for the lens, with a lavish feast spread on the table. Virat captioned his pictures as, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021."

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Adorable Picture Is Not To Be Missed!

Anushka who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, looks radiant in a printed dress and black heels. Her smile speaks volume about her happiness and excitement for 2021.

Anushka Sharma On Her Pregnancy

Recently, in an interview with Vogue magazine, the Pari actress opened up about how she managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps until her announcement on social media. Anushka told the magazine, "The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor's clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn't be spotted."