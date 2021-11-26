Anushka Sharma Praises Priyanka Chopra For Her Jonas Brothers Family Roast Video: How Good Are You!'

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram account to praise Priyanka Chopra for the teaser of her Jonas Brothers Family Roast video. Priyanka recently appeared on the one hour Netflix special. Chopra took a dig at her age gap with Nick as well as his acting career.

Praising Priyanka, Anushka shared a video clip of the roast on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'How good are you in this @priyankachopra!!'

In the clip, Priyanka can be seen on stage and saying, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Hubby During Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Almost Makes A Pregnancy Announcement

Talking about their age gap, Priyanka added, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

Anushka and Priyanka have previously worked together in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do alongside Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose and others in lead roles. Currently, Anushka is busy producing projects but is yet to announce her next acting project.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Thanksgiving Together; Actress Reveals What She Is Grateful For

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for releases like Matrix 4, Text For You and will soon begin working on Jee Le Zara.