Aparshakti Khurana Reveals He Still Touches Ayushmann Khurrana's Feet And Calls Him 'Bhaiya'

Aparshakti Khurana might be a couple of years younger than his elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana, but the actor has never raised his voice or got into any kind of heated argument with him. While fights are pretty common between two siblings, but Aparshakti has immense respect for his brother and owing to the same reason, he still touches his elder brother's feet.

While speaking to Spotboye, Aparshakti said, "We do look like two cool brothers from this young generation but the fact is that we have grown up in a small town like Chandigarh, at least it used to be a small town when we were growing up. Although he is only two years elder to me, I call him 'bhaiya' and touch his feet. So, there is no scope of raising my voice or having an argument with him."

When asked if he could recall the last time when he and Ayushmann fought over anything, he said, "We haven't fought in a while."

Not so long ago, Aparshakti had spoken about the possible comparison between him and his star brother. To which, he had said that he has not read any article comparing him and the Article 15 actor.

"Comparisons can only be done between equals. I am yet to reach there. Had I felt the pressure of being Ayushmann's brother, I would not have taken up my first film," had added the Dangal actor.

