Singer Arijit Singh's Mother Hospitalized; Swastika Mukherjee & Srijit Mukherji Urges Fans To Donate Blood

Popular singer Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalized in Kolkata for reasons yet to be known. The news was shared by Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee on her Instagram post in which she appealed to her fans to donate blood.

Swastika captioned her post, "Urgent SOS SOS," and wrote, "Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh's mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS."

Director Srijit Mukherji had also urge people to help Arijit amid these trying times. The Begum Jaan director took to his Twitter page and wrote in Bengali, "#Copied. Need A- donor for singer Arijit Singh's mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha on 801719747647."

On a related note, singer Sonu Nigam recently donated blood and urged his fans to follow the same to prevent 'acute shortage in India'. He shared pictures from the blood donation drive where he can be seen lying while giving his blood. He also posted a video and wrote, "Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be an acute shortage in India soon."

Coming back to Arijit Singh, the singer kickstarted his career by participating in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. However, it was Mohit Suri's 2013 film Aashiqui 2 which catapulted him to fame. Known for his romantic songs, Arijit Singh bagged a National Award for his song 'Binte Dil' in Padmaavat in 2018 and is a recipient of multiple popular awards.