Aryan Khan Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau; In 1-Day Custody

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise rave party case. As per the latest reports, NCB has registered the arrest of Aryan Khan and eight others after the hours-long questioning session, today (October 3, 2021).

The latest updates suggest that the star kid is sent in 1-day custody after the medical test was done from the JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Aryan Khan's pictures in which is he is seen heading to the hospital along with the NCB officials have taken the social media by storm.

Memo note by NCB states that offenses are punishable under NDPS Act following alleged recovery of 13 gm of cocaine, 21 gm of hashish, 22 pills of MDMA, Rs 1.3 L at the cruise terminal, Green Gate Mumbai. The operation was planned by NCB with 22 officers on the cruise liner. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra, are the eight persons arrested by the team.

The sources suggest that NCB has seized different types of drugs including cocaine, charas, mephedrone, and so on in the raid. The blood samples of Aryan Khan and others have been collected and send for medical tests. The group is expected to be produced before a holiday court today. More details on the case are expected to be revealed very soon.