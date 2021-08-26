'Aryan Looked Like Young SRK, Jahnavi Resembled Me'; Juhi Chawla Reacts To Their Viral IPL Picture

Earlier this year, the internet went into a tizzy when netizens came across a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta sitting beside each other at the IPL auction at the Kolkata Knight Riders' table. They were surprised to see the kids filling in for their respective parents at the event. Few commented that it reminded them of SRK-Juhi's camaraderie both on and off screen.

Recently in a chat with Indian Express, Juhi reacted to that viral picture and said, "Many little things come to mind. One was, how amazing is nature! In a glimpse, Aryan looked like a young Shah Rukh and Jahnavi resembled me so much!"

The actress revealed that both the kids follow cricket religiously and said, "I was so glad the children are taking a keen interest in the team. They are not being pushed to do this, they are doing it because they truly wish to. They both keenly follow the sport. Jahnavi wakes up at odd hours of the night, to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world."

She further said that she couldn't be happier that their kids have taken over what she and Shah Rukh started years ago.

"When Jahnavi discusses cricket, her whole being lights up. I am always shocked at how aware of the technicalities of the sport she is. When I saw the picture of the two of them at the auction, I was so grateful to God that in their own unique way, and with their own free will, our children had taken over, what we had started," Indian Express quoted Juhi as saying.

Speaking about Juhi's daugter Jahnavi, the star kid prefers to stay away from the limelight. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan often breaks the internet with his handsome pictures on social media. Lately, there has been various speculations around his Bollywood debut.