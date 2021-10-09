Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's Driver Is Now Being Questioned By The NCB

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, 2021, after the agency raided a 'rave party' that was held on a cruise ship off the city's coast. The star kid's bail plea was rejected by the court after which he was sent to judicial custody till October 11. Now according to the latest development on the case, the NCB has also summoned SRK's driver for questioning who is currently being questioned by the agency.

According to a news report in ETimes, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Shah Rukh Khan's driver to question him regarding the ongoing alleged drug case involving Aryan Khan. The news report further stated that the driver is being questioned by the agency at the moment. The report had further added that this grilling by the NCB is being done with the objective to find out if Arayan had any previous link or connection with the procurement of drugs.

Meanwhile, earlier the Mumbai Magistrates court in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case stating that his bail application is "not maintainable'. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, while pleading for Aryan's bail, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that his client is from a respectable family, has roots in the society and won't run away. The report had quoted Maneshinde to state at the court, "Just because a person belongs to an affluent family, you can't say he is likely to tamper evidence. There are people roaming streets with much more serious offences. I have never used my influence."

The lawyer had also claimed that no drug was recovered from Aryan Khan and that he was arrested just on the basis of WhatsApp chats. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier opposed Aryan's bail and had claimed that he could tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses. The star kid and the other five accused have been taken to the Arthur Road jail after the court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday (October 7). On the other hand, the two female accused were sent to Byculla women's jail.