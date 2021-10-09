Aryan Khan Drug Case: Director Abhishek Kapoor Comes Out In Support Of The Star Kid

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in an alleged drug case after he was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a cruise ship in Mumbai after a raid and since then his case has been making several headlines. The star kid's bail was also rejected by the court that will result in him staying in judicial custody till October 11. However, some members of the film fraternity are extending their support to Aryan and his parents during this time of crisis. Amidst this, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has become the latest celeb to lend his support to Khan.

Abhishek Kapoor took to his social media handle to extend his prayers to Aryan Khan's parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The Rock On director tweeted stating, "Prayers for Gauri & Shahrukh. Hari Om." Take a look at his tweet.

Prayers for Gauri & Shahrukh. Hari Om 🙏🏼 — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) October 8, 2021

While the director's tweet received mixed reactions from the netizens, many other celebs also lent their support to Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. Some of these include Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and others. Celebs like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were also spotted visiting SRK's residence Mannat. Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to share a long hard-hitting post for Aryan.

The Super 30 actor shared a picture of Aryan Khan on his Instagram handle. He captioned it stating, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they're all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They're your gifts. Trust me. In a time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man."