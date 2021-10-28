Aryan Khan Granted Bail By Bombay High Court In Mumbai Drugs Case

In the latest development in Mumbai cruise drugs case, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. According to reports, the detailed order with reasons is likely to be released tomorrow.

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice N W Sambre read out the order today. Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. Sambre said, "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today."

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Claims Star Kid Tried To Deal In Commercial Quantity Of Drugs During Bail Hearing

As per a report in India Today, post the hearing, Aryan's lawyer and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi told reporters that his client along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will hopefully walk out of jail on Friday or Saturday. Aryan who has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai since October 8, was denied bail multiple times by different courts following which his legal team moved High Court.

Mukul was quoted as saying by NDTV, "They (Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha) will come of the jail after the order is released from the court. For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail."

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Aryan Khan Being Denied Bail Multiple Times In Ongoing Drugs Case

During the hearing in the High Court, Aryan's lawyers repeatedly emphasized that no drugs had been found on him. The report further stated that Rohatgi told HC that Aryan's arrest was a direct infringement of his constitutional guarantees and that he was never given any reason for his custody.

On the other hand, ASG Anil Singh who appeared on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) argued that the star kid was part of a conspiracy and alleged that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 after the agency raided an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise in Mumbai. The trio were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.