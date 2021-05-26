Asha Parekh On Vacation Pics With Waheeda Rehman & Helen Going Viral: Such Intrusion Feels Like A Violation

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh recently went on a holiday with Waheeda Rehman and Helen. Pictures from their holiday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands went viral on social media. The pictures show the trio posing on the boat with life jackets on and enjoying the ride. Another picture also showed Waheeda Rehman driving the boat. Asha Parekh recently opened up about the same and called it a violation of privacy.

While reacting to the viral pictures, Asha Parekh told Bollywood Hungama that she was not aware of the pictures being taken and was shocked to find them online. She also revealed that Waheeda Rehman and Helen were more upset.

"More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Why Dil Chahta Hai? I don't understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," the veteran actress referred to the tweet by Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg, who had shared the pictures on social media.

Parek added, "When you are with your family or close friends such intrusion feels like a violation."

If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face. 💗 pic.twitter.com/KARNytusZx — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 10, 2021

For the unversed, Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh have been friends for years since their acting careers took off in the 60s and 70s. They are often spotted together at industry events as well.