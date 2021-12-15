Ayushmann Khurrana On Hrithik Roshan Praising Him In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: His Validation Was Important

Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was released in theatres, and the film received was lauded by both critics and netizens. Fans not only praised the film, but also Ayushmann and Vaani's earnest performances and Abhishek Kapoor's direction. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ayushmann was asked whose message had him fanboying all over again, he said Hrithik Roshan and Ghazal Dhaliwal.

He said, "One of them was Hrithik Roshan's tweet because he is from the industry and his validation was very important and encouraging. I've always been a fan and I started my career with him. I was hosting a dance show and he was the judge. He has witnessed my journey. Praises coming from him really meant the world to me."

"Secondly, the validation I received from Ghazal Dhaliwal was very important because she belongs to the trans community. She is also from the industry and she loved the film. I think that validation was required," added Khurrana.

Ayushmann also asserted that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was the most risky film of his life. He is glad that the film has at least started the conversation about the trans community hence, it has served its purpose.

In the same interview, when Ayushmann was asked if will ever accept flashy character, he said, "For me, Manu Munjal's character was very flashy. The film was not very 'masala', but his character was. He was the typical alpha guy and a stereotypical Punjabi guy, loud and loves song and dance."

Khurrana further clarified that he is not averse to doing masala cinema, because he has grown up watching mainstream Hindi commercial cinema, and he would love to do those films as well.