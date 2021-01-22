Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal Passes Away; Daler Mehndi And Others Mourn His Demise

Veteran singer Narendra Chanchal, known for his religious songs and hymns, passed away today (January 22, 2021) at the age of 80. Reportedly, the singer breathed his last at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, where he was admitted a few days ago owing to his ill health.

Singer Daler Mehndi took to his Twitter page to share this heartbreaking news. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma wrote on Instagram, "Rest in peace #narendrachanchal Sahab. You will be always alive for your contribution in Mŭsîc. May the departed soul rest in peace."

Sufi singer Master Saleem condoled Chanchal's death and tweeted, "Alvida Narender Chanchal ji."

Alvida Narender Chanchal ji 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/AgaiKyXFpV — Master Saleem (@1mastersaleem) January 22, 2021

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also mourned Narendra Chanchal's demise and tweeted, "Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti 🙏."

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b4wpKfb17i — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

Narendra Chanchal was a popular name when it came to devotional songs and bhajans. Not just religious music, he had also crooned songs for many Hindi films. He sang a Bollywood song 'Beshak Mandir Masjid' for the 1973 film Bobby and bagged the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award for him. His other popular songs include 'Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai' from Avtaar and 'Mahangayi Maar Gayi' from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

In March 2020, a video of Narendra Chanchal at a Holi function in Delhi's Paharganj area had gone viral in which he was seen singing a bhajan on the novel Coronavirus.

Narendra Chanchal had also penned his autobiography called Midnight Singer which narrated the struggles, hardships and achievements in his life.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to his family!

