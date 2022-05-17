Mika Singh Should Choose A Girl Wisely & Spend Some personal time with her after show: Gioconda Vessichelli

Mika Singh is all set for his swayamvar. The popular singer will be searching for his bride in Star Bharat's Mika Di Vohti, which is based on a format that has previously seen the likes of Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput look for their life partners.

Singer Gioconda Vessichelli, who shares a good relationship with the singer, is excited about the show and said that Mika should choose a girl wisely & spend some personal time with her after the show.



Gioconda was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Mika is my brother and he has always treated me as his sister. I'm really excited that my brother is getting settled. I'm looking forward to attending his wedding functions soon as a family. I'm very curious to see the bride list from the show."

She added, "I feel marriage is a life long decision. And it is very easy for people to fake it today. I feel Mika should choose a girl wisely and spend some more personal time with her after the show so that he can be sure about the marriage. Mika is a gentleman and as a family we are always with him, whatever he decides. His happiness is only our priority."

Gioconda, who is keen to appear on the show, said that being Mika's sister, it won't be a big deal for me to appear in the show to help him to make the right decision. She added that after all being his sister, she knows a lot about him and can give him suggestions about selecting the right girl and can also reveal his secrets on the show.

Meanwhile, Kapil, who is close to the singer, attended his swayamvar, that was held in Jodhpur. He had shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji's swayamvar in Jodhpur. kharcha bahut ho gaya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye (We have spent a lot on it, I am afraid of one thing- the groom backing out)."

Recently, the comedian shared a video and wished Mika good luck. In the video, Kapil can be seen having a gala time with Mika, Daler Mehndi and host Shaan.

Kapil captioned the video as, "Thank you for all the love, warmth & beautiful hospitality @mikasingh paji 🤗 had a wonderful time at your swayamwar," he wrote, adding a special message for Mika's wife-to-be. Can't wait to see my bhabhi 😇 best wishes always 🎉love you 🤗❤️🙏 #mikadivohti." (sic)