Daler Mehndi On Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Gone Too Soon, It's Heart Shattering

Bollywood's Disco King and one of India's legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday (February 15). As soon as the news of his demise broke on social media, people from different walks of life paid heartfelt tribute to the musician.

Singer-composer Daler Mehndi mourned Bappi Lahiri's death with a statement that read, "The King who served Indians disco, beats unparalleled and heady melody that wouldn't leave you.. what a great great loss. Gone too soon. It's heart shattering, First Lata ji and now Bappi ji. Rest in Peace King. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

Besides Daler Mehndi, many other celebrities from the film industry also condoled Bappi Lahiri's demise.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Bappi Da gave us some great musical films like Saheb, Mohabbat , Insaaf Ki Awaaz and Zindagi ek jua...the song pyaar bina hain kahan re will remain iconic.. Will miss his warm , humble and child like innocence always... 🙏🏻."

Madhuri Dixit who featured in one of Bappi Lahiri's famous songs 'Tamma Tamma' wrote, "This is a big loss for the Hindi Music Industry. Today we've lost a gem with a golden heart & a golden voice while the heaven found it's treasure. You'll be truly missed, Bappi Da... Rest in eternal melodious peace...ॐ शांति 🙏🏻."

"The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti🙏🏻," read Shreya Ghoshal's post on Twitter.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Grow up listening and dancing to all your songs. Your music brought people together...to dance, laugh and live. Your talent and passion will truly be missed. Rest in peace. #Bappida."

Bappi Lahiri's funeral will be carried out on Thursday (February 17) post the return of his son Bappa from Los Angeles.