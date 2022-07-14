Daler Mehndi Arrested; Sentenced To Jail For 2 Years In 19-Year-Old Human Trafficking Case

Punjab police have arrested popular singer Daler Mehndi after a Patiala Court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in 19-year-old human trafficking case on Thursday (July 14).

As per Times Now report, it was a review hearing in the case after a 2018 sentence in the same court, where he was convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case. The court had upheld its previous sentence. Although earlier he was sentenced to two years in jail, he was let out on bail.

As per the report, the singer was convicted under sections 406, 420, 120B, 465, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Passport Act after an FIR at the Sadar Patiala police station back in 2003.

ANI tweeted, "Patiala, Punjab | Singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a human trafficking case of 2003. He has been taken into custody (by police). His application for release on probation also dismissed by court: Advocate Gurmeet Singh, Complainant's lawyer."

In 2003, Daler Mehndi, his now deceased brother Shamsher Singh and two others were accused of taking money to illegally send people abroad via the troupe route, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

After filing the first complaint, the police received 35 more similar complaints against the popular singer. As per some complainants he had taken varying amounts of money of around Rs 12 Lakh from people in exchange for sending them to foreign countries like Canada and the USA illegally.