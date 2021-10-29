Bombay HC Releases Conditions For Granting Bail To Aryan Khan, SRK Leaves From Mannat To Pick Up His Son

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Thursday (October 28) in connection with a drugs case. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre pronounced the order and said that the court will be dictating the conditions of his bail on Friday (October 29). Today, the HC issued the detailed conditions of Aryan's bail before he is released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

As per the HC order, Aryan and the other accused have to execute P.R bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the like amount. The order states that the applicants/accused shouldn't indulge in any activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for the offences under the NDPS act. The applicants have been asked to surrender their passports before the Special Court immediately.

As per the bail conditions, Aryan and the other accused cannot leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai. They are also disallowed from making any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media including social media.

Further, the applicants will have to attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11am to 2pm to mark their presence. Also, they will have to attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told ANI, "We have received the order of the High Court. The process in on. Once the judge accepts the surety, then we will proceed with other formalities...all should be done by today evening."

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar and Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan has rushed to Arthur Road jail to pick up his son who spent almost a month in judicial custody.