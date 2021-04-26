Classical Singer Rajan Mishra Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications; Lata Mangeshkar Mourns His Demise

Classical singer Rajan Mishra of the popular Rajan-Sanjan Mishra duo passed away due to COVID-19 complications in Delhi on Sunday (April 25, 2021). He was 70. He was admitted to St Stephen Hospital in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19. The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed his last after suffering two heart attacks on Sunday.

His nephew Amit Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI, "Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi's St Stephen hospital. He had Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30."

Many celebrities took to their respective Twitter handles to mourn the loss of the classical singer.

ALSO READ: Actor-Director Lalit Behl Dies Of COVID-19 Complications; Adil Hussain & Other Celebs Pay Last Respect

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I came to know that the highly talented classical singer Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi award winner Pandit Rajan Mishra ji has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. My condolences to his family)."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 25, 2021

Salim Merchant paid his last respect to Mishra with a post that read, "Heartbreaking news - Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti."

Heartbreaking news - Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra.



My condolences to the Family🙏



Om Shanti 🙏 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 25, 2021

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of Pandit. Rajan Mishra. The singing brother duo of hindustani classical music - Rajan and Sajan Mishra. #OmShanti," read Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet.

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Pandit. Rajan Mishra. The singing brother duo of hindustani classical music - Rajan and Sajan Mishra. #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned Rajan Mishra's demise and wrote, "शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! (I am saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji, who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. Mishraji demise, who was associated with the Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!").

शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

ALSO READ: Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Belonging to the Benaras gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra enthralled the audience, both in India and worldwide with their soulful singing. The brothers, known for their khyal style of Indian singing, were bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Gandharva National award in their musical career.