Dia Mirza Shares Dreamy Pictures From Her Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi; Pens A Sweet Note About Love

Actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with her beau, Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday (February 15, 2021). Last week, reports of their wedding surfaced in media but the actress remained tight-lipped about them. However, when her wedding festivities began, the actress shared a picture of her 'mehendi' and another one from her bridal shower, thus indirectly confirming those reports.

Post the nuptials on February 15, Dia and Vaibhav finally posed as newlyweds for the paparazzi and distributed sweets among them. Meanwhile, the netizens couldn't stop gushing over Dia's bridal look. Now, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has shared some stunning, unseen pictures from her wedding which spell love in bold.

Dia posted four pictures from her wedding festivities including the varmala cerermony and captioned them as, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Have a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, Dia's friends and colleagues from the film industry dropped congratulatory messages on her post. Neha Dhupia commented, "Love u D ... congratulations to the two of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @diamirzaofficial @vaibh_r love you loads our gorgeous bride 😍😍😍😍." "All the love in the world for u D ! ❤️🤗," read Taapsee Pannu's comment. Athiya Shetty wrote, "only love and happiness ❤️." Sophie Choudry commented, "Tons of love to you both... wish you all the happiness... infinity & beyond ❤️." Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam and Lara Dutta dropped heart emoticons on Dia's wedding pictures.

Filmibeat wishes the newlyweds a very happy and prosperous married life.

