Dilip Kumar's Presence At A Wedding Had Caused A Stampede, Reveals Director Farah Khan

Dilip Kumar's demise today (July 7) has marked an end of a legacy in Indian cinema. The legend was an institution in himself and was an inspiration to an entire generation of actors, thanks to his glorious filmography. Along with his powerhouse performances, his good looks used to send fans swooning over him. Director Farah Khan in her tribute for the legend has stated how once his presence at a wedding had caused a massive stampede on the occasion.

Farah Khan in her tribute post recalled being an eye-witness to the incident that took place at the wedding. The Om Shanti Om director wrote, "I was all of 4 yrs old when I saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception. There was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke. Such was the magic."

She shared a beautiful picture of Dilip Kumar from his younger days. She further added on the post stating, "He was known as the tragedy king, but I was always a fan of his comedic timing. There will be no one like him .. deepest condolences to Saira Ji and his family." Take a look at her post.

The news of his passing was given on his official social media handle. It read as, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago, We are from God and to him, we return- Faisal Farooqui." The legendary actor was 98 years of age at the time of his passing.

Dilip Kumar had been witnessing age-related health issues for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital many times. The Naya Daur actor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30. Many actors from the film fraternity and his die-hard fans have been mourning his loss on social media. The legendary actor had worked in over 65 films in his glorious career spanning over six decades. He had made his debut with the 1944 movie Jwar Bhata. He is now survived by his wife Saira Bano.