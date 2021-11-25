Dino Morea Says It's Scary When You Have To Wait For Good Work; 'You Also Have Your Own Insecurities'

Model turned actor Dino Morea in his latest interview with a leading daily talked about the difficulties when it comes to waiting for the right films and roles and called it 'scary'. The Raaz actor also shared his opinion on why money is equally important as maintaining one's focus on the craft.

Dino told Hindustan Times, "It is a tough time in your life, especially when this is the career path you have chosen. When you make a decision to stop saying yes to rubbish, mediocre films, or roles that are not going to help you in any way. To make a conscious decision to say no. Then at the back of your mind you also have your insecurities 'oh God, will I ever even work again?'"

Earlier this year, Dino ventured into production with Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan's Helmet. On being asked the reason behind the same, the actor explained, "You want to stay in the industry and stay relevant... I simultaneously worked on myself every day, being prepared so that in the event of somebody offering me something. I go there and shine. That opportunity came my way in the form the web show The Empire, so there are tough moments. I won't lie. You need to keep doing other things, you need to make money, you can't live off fresh air."

Besides acting, Dino had earlier tried his hand at a few businesses; some succeeded while others failed. "Some didn't succeed, some did. You can't be stuck every day, waiting. The tough part is balancing being relevant in the film industry, and at the same time, doing something that is totally different because you are trying to earn money. Only I would know the hardships," Dino told the tabloid.

Further, the actor agreed with what Shah Rukh Khan once said 'Don't become a philosopher before you become rich' and said, "When you are in a position of hunger, you can't say you want to only focus on craft, you can say that in a position of money. You have to make ends meet. If you think you are going to get by without that, it is a tough one."

Workwise, Dino Morea was last seen in Nikhhil Advani's web series The Empire in which he essayed the role of the Uzbek leader Muhammad Shaybani Khan.