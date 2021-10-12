Durga Puja 2021: Kajol Breaks Down As She Hugs Her Uncles At Pandal; Is Her Unwell Mom Tanuja The Reason?

An emotional video of Kajol is going viral on social media, wherein she is seen hugging her uncles at Durga Puja pandal, which she visited today without her family. Every year, Kajol attends the Durga Puja functions along with her extended family and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

However, just like other years, this time, her mom Tanuja was missing from the venue, and reports suggest that she has not been keeping well. Apparently, owing to the same reason she got emotional while meeting her uncles after a long time. Kajol's uncles are seen comforting her at the end of the video.

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

She was spotted at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti 2021, one of the oldest and the biggest Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai.

Dressed in a pink saree, Kajol looked extremely pretty. She wore a heavy choker and tied her hair in a bun. Despite dressing up quite simply, Kajol was looking heavenly gorgeous. Many of her fans urged the actress to stay strong and sent get well soon messages for her mom.

Kajol also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke 😳😜 #alldressedup #durgapuja #sohappytobehere."

With respect to work, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. She will next be seen in The Last Hurrah. On the first day of Navratri, Kajol announced the film and wrote, "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a "Yipppeee" please?"