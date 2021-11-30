Exclusive: Mita Vasisht On Working With Nushrratt Bharuccha In The Horror Flick Chhorii

The recently released horror movie Chhorii has been received well by critics and film enthusiasts alike. It stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mita Vasisht in the lead roles and is helmed by Vishal Furia. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Lapachhapi. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Mita had revealed her experience in working with Nushrratt in the movie.

Mita Vasisht revealed, "Most of my scenes are with Nushrat only because the story plays out between her and me. It was very nice, interesting because she's a very different character than mine. I didn't meet her earlier in life and hadn't seen her movies too. We had one car ride together from the airport to the location where we were staying and shooting. It was a 2-hour long ride so we kind of bonded and became friends. She was like a younger kid around and she always called me 'Mam' so it was like a very sweet relationship. I used to tell her to call me Mita but still she would call me Mam (laughs). The relationship was very much in terms of the age of the characters in the film which is about a much older woman and this younger woman. It was very easy working with her, very nice."

Apart from these, Mita Vasisht also spoke about the comparisons between Chhorii and Lapachhapi. The Your Honor actress stated that there is no point in comparing the movies as they are very different from each other. She further added, "So I knew that the language makes all the difference and even though Lapachhapi is in Marathi, the language has a totally different musicality. It has a different texture and rhythm, so the characters will be very different. I was going to deal with a very different dialect, space and costume. So I knew even if I see the film, it can't be the same. The language will change everything. I also didn't want to see Lapachhapi because I wanted to leave myself open with the actors I'm going to be with. I didn't want to compare Nushrratt's performance with the actress (Pooja Sawant) there. I didn't want to be like 'Isne Aisa Kiya Tha, Usne Waisa Kiya Tha' for the character I and the others are playing. It's different chemistry, geography and a different everything and there's no worry about the comparisons at all. Frankly, the two films are totally different even if the story is the same."

Talking about the movie Chhorii, it has been released on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. It also stars Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a pregnant woman who is haunted by vengeful spirits against the backdrop of a village.