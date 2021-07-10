Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Directing Don 3; Says He Is Constantly Asked About It

Director-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Toofaan, spoke about staying away from donning the hat of director for a long time and if he's planning to make Don 3 and Dil Chahta Hai 2.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Farhan denied working on any script related to Dil Chahta Hai 2 or Don 3 and said, "No, not currently. Dil Chahta Hai 2 very rarely do I get asked about, Don 3 I am constantly asked about. But at the moment, no. Right now I have a certain focus on the stuff that I am intending to do, and of course time will come for me to talk about it more openly. But they don't feature."

When asked if he's planning to direct films anytime soon, he said that he is willing to direct films again.

"You never know, very soon. Maybe the next time we speak we might be speaking about something related to that. I am very touched by the fact that you appreciate my work as a director, and I feel I do owe that side of my work and my career again to people as well. I do look forward to directing, and hopefully we will chat about that soon," asserted Farhan.

Coming back to his forthcoming release, Toofaan is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Recently, the trailer of the film was unveiled and it received mixed response from netizens. While many lauded Akhtar for transforming himself into a beast for his character in the film, others criticised the trailer because of its uncanny resemblance to Salman Khan's film Sultan, which was based on the rise and fall of a wrestler.