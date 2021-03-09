Gangubai Kathiawadi: Maharashtra Congress MLA Seeks A Change In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Title

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel on Monday (March 8) demanded that the title of Alia Bhatt-starrer film, Gangubai Kathiawadi be changed. He claimed that the title maligns the name of Kathiawad city. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film follows Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura.

The film set in Mumbai during the 1960s, is all set to capture the life of the sex workers in Kamathipura. The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the mafia queen Gangubai, who bows neither to any pimp nor to any politician.

MLA Amin Patel, who represents the Mumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai, told the state Assembly that Kamathipura area has undergone changes. "It is not the same like it was in 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions. The film's title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed," he added.

Patel urged the ally state government led by Shiv Sena to intervene in the matter. This is not the first time politicians have opposed film titles and demanded changes. Earlier, titles of films like Padmaavat, Judgemental Hai Kya, Laxmii and others have also been changed.

Notably, the film is also making headlines as director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt who has been busy promoting the film has quarantined herself and also undergone a COVID-19 test.

Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "SLB has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is under self-quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir (her beau Ranbir Kapoor) both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on July 30, 2021.

