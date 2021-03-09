Gangubai Kathiawadi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tests Positive For COVID-19; Alia Bhatt In Quarantine

The shooting of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been halted after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19, stated a report in Indian Express. A source close to the team confirmed the news to the leading daily.

The report further stated that Alia Bhatt, who is the lead actress of the film, has quarantined herself and also undergone a COVID-19 test.

Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "SLB has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir (her beau Ranbir Kapoor) both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test."

The source also added that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother, Leela Bhansali is doing fine, and said, "After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure."

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor had taken to her Instagram page to confirm reports of her son testing positive for COVID-19. Sharing an update on his health, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress had revealed that Ranbir is currently on medication, and assured fans that he is following all the necessary precautions.

Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the makers had recently unveiled the teaser of the film on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday with praises pouring in for Alia's never-seen before avatar. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on July 30, 2021. It will lock horns with Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhye Shyam at the box office.

