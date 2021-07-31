Hansal Mehta Speaks In Support Of Shilpa Shetty; Calls Out Celebs For Remaining Silent On The Matter

Ever since Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra got arrested in connection with an adult film business racket, the actress has been grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. After getting trolled online, she has even filed a defamation case against multiple publications and social media platforms for publishing defamatory content and maligning her image.

Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Shetty in a series of tweet. The Aligarh director urged everyone to give the actress some dignity and privacy, stating that it's unfortunate that people in public life are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.

He wrote, "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out."

Mehta further slammed Bollywood celebrities for remaining mum. He said that in good times everybody parties together but there's deafening silence in bad times and called it a pattern.

"This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done," read Hansal's tweet.

In another tweet, he mentioned, "This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence."

Meanwhile on Friday (July 30, 2021), the Bombay High Court heard Shilpa's plea and directed some media platforms to pull down their content while passing an interim order in the matter stating, "No part of this shall be constructed as a gag on media." The court had also noted that a blanket ban will have a chilling effect on the media.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 for allegedly creating pornography films and publishing them through some apps. He is currently in judicial custody.