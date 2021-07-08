    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Ranbir, Alia, Kareena Gather With Kapoor Family For Special Dinner Celebration

      Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday on Thursday (July 8) with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others. The family and friends gathered for dinner celebrations.

      Riddhima shared pictures of the family posing for the camera and captioned it as "Family" in Instagram Stories. While another post featured Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Samaira smiled. "My Fave girls," captioned Riddhima.

      Hour before the celebration she also shared a glimpse of her 'birthday dinner'. Riddhima posted a picture of herself with Neetu and Ranbir and wrote, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much." In the picture, Neetu can be seen wearing a blue dress while Ranbir seems to be dressed in a black shirt.

      The post garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, and fans quickly took to the comments section and wished the veteran actor on the occasion. Ayan Ali Bangash wrote, "Many many happy returns." Marc J Robinson commented, "Many happy returns of the day Fab photograph." Manish Malhotra also dropped smileys on the post and Ujjawala Raut wrote in the comment section, "Happy Birthday to your mom."

      On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Neetu began shooting for the film after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, last year. The film is directed by Raj Mehta is set to be a romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of the sci-fi film Brahmastra.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
