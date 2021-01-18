Harman Baweja All Set To Marry Sasha Ramchandani On This Date; Details Out
While rumours have been flying thick about Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding, here's one more Bollywood celebrity who is planning to get hitched after the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Last year in December, What's Your Rashee? actor Harman Baweja left fans pleasantly surprised when he got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Now, we hear that the couple has finalized their wedding date and venue. Scroll down to read all details.
Harman Baweja And Sasha Ramchandani To Exchange Wedding Wows In March
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani will be tying the knot on March 21 in Kolkata. The actor has already asked his near and dear ones to mark the date in their calendar.
Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani's Wedding To Have A Restricted Guest List
The report further stated that both the families have kickstarted the preparations for the low-key wedding. A source close to Harman's family told the entertainment portal the wedding will be 'a very private affair with restricted guest list'. The Bawejas have finalized a guest list of only 50 to 70 people. Buzz is that they have no plans to host a reception for the film industry folks in Mumbai as of now.
It Was Harman's Sister Who Had Spilled The Beans About The Actor's Engagement
Harman Baweja's sister had posted a picture from Harman and Sasha's roka ceremony on her Instagram page and captioned it as, " Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can't wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja."
Speaking about work, Harman Baweja was last seen in It's My Life alongside Genelia Deshmukh, which had a direct television premiere last year.
