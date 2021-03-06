Hema Malini Receives COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Pictures Of The Same

Veteran actor Hema Malini has joined the bandwagon of celebs to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor took to her social media account to share the pictures from the same. Talking about the same, the actor can be seen receiving the vaccine from a nurse while having her mask on.

In another of the pictures, Hema Malini can be seen striking a pose with and without her mask, presumably after taking the vaccine. The Sholay actor can be seen looking pretty in a casual polka-dotted black top and black pants. She revealed in the caption of the same that she has taken the COVID vaccine along with the public at the Cooper Hospital. Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

Apart from Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan was yet another celeb who received the COVID-19 vaccine recently. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor was spotted by the paparazzi while exiting the vaccination centre in the city. He was seen donning khaki pants and a short blue kurta. Saif had his face covered with a bandhani print red scarf. However, the actor receiving the vaccine did not go down well with some of the netizens. Since the officials are mainly aiming to provide the vaccine to citizens who are 60 years of age and above, netizens questioned Saif receiving the same since the actor is below the specified age mark. Take a look at the video.

Apart from that, Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan have also received their COVID-19 vaccine recently. The veteran actor and director had taken to his social media handle to share the picture of the same. He captioned it stating, "The first dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." His wife also shared some pictures from the same on her social media handle. In one of the pictures, she can be seen taking the COVID-19 vaccine while in the other picture, she shares a delightful selfie with her husband, presumably after taking their first dose of the same. She also wrote the caption for the same stating, "#Covieshield vaccine taken it is better to shield than to expose." Take a look at their posts.

Fist dose of Covishield taken, go ahead. pic.twitter.com/J2E48vUIvl — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 4, 2021

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan Receives His First Dose Of Covishield; Is All Smiles In His Latest Post

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Gets Trolled For Taking COVID-19 Vaccine, Netizens Ask 'Chacha Ki Umar Hogayi Kya?