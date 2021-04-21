Here's How Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Celebrated Their Anniversary & Made Aaradhya A Part Of It

Yesterday (April 20, 2021), power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, but unfortunately, the duo couldn't celebrate their special day together. Wanna know what did the duo do to make their day memorable? Well, the duo made sure to make Aaradhya a part of their special day and celebrated fourteen years of togetherness on a video call.

A while ago, Aishwarya shared a screenshot of her video call with Abhishek on her Instagram page. In the picture, Aaradhya is also seen present on the video call with her father, who's currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Dasvi in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also thanked all his well-wishers for wishing the couple on their anniversary. He tweeted, "Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on April 20, 2007, at Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai. Dolled up in South Indian and North Indian trousseau, the couple made for a beautiful and royal couple.

Earlier, Abhishek had made a revelation about how he proposed to Aishwarya and told a media portal, "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."

No points for guessing that it was an instant yes from Aishwarya, and since then, the duo is major couple goals!

