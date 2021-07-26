'Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant?' Netizens Suspicious Over Her Latest Pics With Sarath Kumar's Daughter

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at actor Sarath Kumar's residence along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sarath Kumar's daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a few pictures of Aishwarya's visit to her dad's residence and praised the couple for their humility, calling them the most humble people.

While sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Varalaxmi wrote, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeou @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Soon, Aishwarya and Abhishek's pictures from Chennai went viral on the internet and guess what? Many netizens started guessing if the Hum Dil Se Chuke Sanam actress is pregnant.

Many commented on her picture claiming that she is pregnant and in one of her pictures, she is hiding her baby bump intently.

If you think netizens' guess is right, sorry to disappoint you, but we looked at the picture closely and felt that it was just the angle in which the picture was taken that has left netizens speculating about Aishwarya's pregnancy. If you look at the picture properly, you will notice that people who are assuming that Aishwarya's bump is visible, it's actually a shadow of Aishwarya and owing to her black dress, the shadow appears as a baby bump.

Also, this is not the first time when Aishwarya's pregnancy has been guessed by netizens.

With respect to work, Aishwarya is currently staying in Chennai because of the shoot of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, which is being helmed by none other than ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.