Jackie Shroff Remembers Dilip Kumar As His Biggest Idol And Guru; 'He Transformed My Life'

Thespian Dilip Kumar passed away today (July 7, 2021) at the age of 98 after battling prolonged illness. Popularly known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, his death has left a huge void in Indian cinema. As soon as the news of his demise broke on social media, the film fraternity penned heartfelt tributes for him. Some of them recalled their experience of working with the cinema icon.

Jackie Shroff who worked with Dilip Kumar in films like Karma, Saudagar and Raj Kapoor, also reacted to the news of his demise while speaking with a leading tabloid.

The Radhe actor told ETimes, "Blessed to have shared screen space with the legend. My heartfelt condolences to the family. He was the strongest pillar of Indian cinema. I have no words to express my deepest grief for Dilip Sir. He has suffered so much for the past 15 years and maybe somewhere I felt that he should go now. Undoubtedly Dilip saab was the man of the match of the century in Indian cinema. My biggest idol, my biggest guru. I worked with him for 20 years in three films."

Jackie told the tabloid that Dilip Kumar transformed his life and that he will always miss him. He said that the veteran star taught him how good films are made and how to become a good person.

The leading daily quoted him as saying, "More than that, he transformed my life. He brought a new perspective of understanding cinema as well as life, society, and nation. I will always miss him. Dilip saab jaisa koi na tha, koi hei, ya koi hoga (There wasn't anyone like him, there isn't one or will be.) I cannot say anything apart from that. He was great as a person, a professional, and as a citizen. And he taught me how good films are made, how to become a good person. Expressing my condolences for his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Further, Shroff recalled shooting his first scene with the thespian for Subhash Ghai's Karma and said, "I met him first on the sets of Karma. And I felt like life has come full circle. I got the opportunity to work with Dev saab and Dilip saab. It was fun to work with these two legends. And when I faced Dilip sir for the first time, during the shoot of 'Karma' and delivered my dialogue, I only knew how nervous I was. Even when I had no scenes, I used to sit there and observe how he moves, and acts. Watching him itself made me happy."

"I miss him a lot. I used to massage his feet and have conversations at times when I meet him at parties," the Ram Lakhan actor signed off.