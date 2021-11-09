Kajal Aggarwal Spills The Beans About Her Role In Uma; 'She Has A Streak Of Bengali Culture In Her'

Kajal Aggarwal recently generated curiosity among her fans when she dropped the first look poster of her upcoming film Uma helmed by director Tathagata Singha. The actress was last seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's gangster film Mumbai Saga.

In her latest interview with ETimes, Kajal has shared details about her role in Uma and revealed that she essays the role of a nurse in it.

The tabloid quoted the actress as, "I play the role of a nurse. She is more of a caregiver than a typical nurse in a uniform. My director, Tathagata Singha, and I had several brainstorming sessions to make the character look different, be it in terms of the appearance, her mannerisms and even style of talking. We wanted her to look unique, but relatable to the audience. Since the film is set in Kolkata, she has a streak of Bengali culture in her."

Kajal also threw some light on the film's plot and added, "It is a story about this mysterious girl. No one knows where she came from and where she goes. One fine day, she comes home to a family and changes their lives. It is a feel-good happy family drama."

On being asked about her character looking like Mary Poppins, the actress said, "The look does remind one of Mary Poppins, but it is not similar to it. The story is quite different."

This is the first time when Kajal is essaying the role of a main protagonist in a Hindi film. Speaking about the same, the actress said, "I am glad to be diversifying in other languages, too. We have seen women oriented films that are dark or serious, but this one is set in a happy zone."

Uma stars Kajal Aggarwal, Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar and Kiaan Sharma in pivotal roles. The was shot in Kolkata in a start to finish schedule, with all Covid protocols in place.