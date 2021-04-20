Kajol Gets Emotional On Daughter Nysa's Birthday; Advises Her Not To Tone Down Her Shine For Anyone

After Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, his actress-wife Kajol took to social media to pen an endearing birthday wish for their daughter Nysa who turns 18 today (April 20, 2021). Her emotional post reflected on how a mother is a daughter's best friend.

Kajol posted a throwback picture in which we see Nysa as a baby sitting on her lap. The Tribhanga actress spoke about how she was nervous when her daughter was born and considered it to be the biggest exam of her life.

Kajol began her post by writing, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the time I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them."

Further, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress also doled out some advice for her daughter who stepped into adulthood today. Kajol expressed how she is proud of Nysa and assured her that she has got her back.

"And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good," the actress signed off her note.

See her post.

Earlier, while speaking with Mid-day, Kajol had talked about the challenges she faced while bringing up Nysa in the public eye. The actress was quoted as saying, "One of the biggest aspects of bringing up a daughter in the public eye is the fact that our personal relationship needs to be really really strong. Because there is no nobody else that she can have these conversations with. There is only me to come to for her to discuss. I mean Ajay and me, of course."

The actress had even revealed that it was Nysa who convinced her to join Instagram. "She's the one who convinced me to go on Instagram and she was like, 'You have to have social media. Media is important, you are doing films and you need it'. She actually sat down and convinced me about it. And I told her that if you want me to do it, then you have to help me out with it," Kajol had said in an interview in 2016.

Workwise, Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Netflix film Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

