Kamaal R Khan Alleges Theft At Home Was To Scare Him Amid Ongoing Controversy With Salman Khan

Kamaal R Khan on Monday (May 31) took to his Twitter account and revealed that there was an attempted robbery at his home on May 30. The actor and self-proclaimed film critic claimed that the theft was an attempt at scaring him, amid the ongoing controversy with Salman Khan.

Kamaal R Khan Says He Will Bring Salman Khan On Road & Destroy His Career; 'You Messed With Wrong Person'

KRK even shared pictures on his Twitter account of a masked man holding a knife. In one of the pictures the masked man can also be seen looking at the camera. Sharing CCTV grabs of the break in, KRK claimed that the man broke into his house through a window and then stole all his cash that was kept locked in his safe.

He wrote, "Last night this man did break window to enter in my house. Then he did break the safe and take away all the cash. I hope @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice will catch him soon!"

In a subsequent tweet, KRK claimed that this break in might have been done to scare him. He wrote, "Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won't get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday!"

For the unversed, on May 26, Salman had filed a defamation complaint against KRK in a Mumbai court. While many assumed the defamation suit was because of KRK's review of the recent release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, however, an official statement from Salman's legal team revealed that reason for filing the suit was something else.

Is Govinda Supporting Kamaal R Khan Over His Fight With Salman Khan? That Is What KRK Claims!

The statement said "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect."

"The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand "Being Human" are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself," the statement added.