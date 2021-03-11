Karisma Kapoor Shares Pics From Daughter Samaira's Birthday Bash; Says 'You Will Always Be My Little Princess'

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 16 today (March 11, 2021). Her actress-mother made the day extra special for her by throwing an intimate bash for her at home. Later, Karisma took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into Samaira's birthday celebration along with a beautiful note.

The Raja Hindustani actress wrote, "You will always be my little princess 💕 Happy 16th birthday 💖

#mybabygirl #happybirthday." One of the pictures is a throwback post where little Samaira is dressed as a princess. The other two snaps are from Samaira's 16th birthday celebration wherein the birthday girl is all smiles with her mommy dearest while cutting the cakes kept in front of her on the table. Samaira looks super cute in a comfy tee and a tiara on her head.

See her post.

Earlier, Samaira's aunt and actress Kareena Kapoor had dropped a sweet birthday wish for her in which she had showered her with love and revealed why she is her 'BebooMa'.

Last year, in an interview with Spotboye, Karisma had opened up about Samaira's Bollywood plans and said, "My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity." Karisma had also revealed that Samaira is her biggest fashion critic.

With respect to work, Karisma made a comeback to acting last year with ALT Balaji's web series Mentalhood.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Endearing Birthday Wish For Niece Samaira: You Know Who To Turn To When Mum Says No

ALSO READ: Coolie No.1: Karisma Kapoor Shares Memories Of Shooting Husn Hai Suhana Song With Govinda; Varun Dhawan Reacts