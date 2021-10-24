Karwa Chauth 2021: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre And Others Share Adorable Pictures

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today (October 24) and many Indian women fasted for the long lives of their husbands. Following the tradition, several Bollywood celebrities also observed the fast and celebrated the special occasion with their loved ones. Shilpa Shetty, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Amitabh Bachchan among others took to their social media accounts to share some adorable pictures and to extend warm wishes to their fans and followers.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth with much style and love and shared a picture of herself dressed in red on the special occasion. She wrote, Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies .. May you and yours be blessed with health , protection and abundance always♥️🧿🙏 #karvachauth #fasting #rituals #traditions.”

Meanwhile, the newly married Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together. The actress took to her Instagram account today to share two photos of herself looking absolutely beautiful in a red saree. She wrote, "The joy of celebrating my first Karva Chauth is unmatched."

Sonali Bendre celebrated Karwa Chauth and wore the same lehenga she wore at her wedding 19 years ago. The actress looked even more beautiful and wrote on Instagram, “I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival… to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It’s a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands & the bond between our family and friends.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared an image with his wife Jaya Bachchan on his social media accounts to mark the day and wish his fans and followers. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was also spotted outside Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence in Mumbai by the paparazzi. The star wife was seen carrying a few items for Pooja whilst she stopped outside the mansion to pose for the shutterbugs. Earlier on Saturday, Rajput had even shared a picture of her palm decorated with henna on her social media. Take a look!