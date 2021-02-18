Kay Kay Menon Bags The Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Shares A Glimpse Of Same

Actor Kay Kay Menon has won big at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. He won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the Most Versatile actor and also shared his happiness on his social media account. The Honeymoon Travels Private Limited actor shared two pictures of the trophy with his fans.

Kay Kay Menon also went on to thank the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for honouring him with the same. The actor was at once flooded with several congratulatory messages by his fans. Given that Kay Kay has contributed to a glorious and versatile field of work in the industry over the years, the actor inevitably deserves this honour. Take a look at the picture shared by the Black Friday actor.

Talking about the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also sent out a letter to the organizers of the film festival along with the winners of the same. The Prime Minister's letter stated, "It is a pleasure to learn about the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The awards celebrate the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, a true visionary, whose pioneering role in the glorious journey of Indian cinema is Indelible." Furthermore, PM Modi congratulated the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival in his letter and stated, "Heartiest congratulations to all the award winners. May the awards inspire various stakeholders to take the art of storytelling to higher levels of excellence. Best wishes for the all-around success of the Film Festival Awards 2021."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kay Kay Menon had received a tremendous response for his performance as Himmat Singh in Hotstar Specials' Special Ops. The actor will soon reprise his role as Himmat Singh in Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story which is touted to be a new series that forms a pivotal part of the Special Ops universe. Talking about the show, Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story will go back in time to 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat Singh as a RAW agent and how he used his wits and intelligence for a different operation. The show will be helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

