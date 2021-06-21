KRK Lashes Out At Youtube, Says 'See U In Court' As They Take Down His Diss Track For Mika Singh

The ongoing feud between singer Mika Singh and actor-film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been grabbing several eyeballs over the last few days. After Mika had released the track 'KRK Kutta' while taking a jibe at the film critic, the latter also had released a diss track for the singer in retaliation. However, Youtube took down the video shared by Kamaal on the grounds of allegedly harassing and bullying that violates one of the policies of Youtube. Now, KRK has lashed out at Youtube for the same on his social media handle.

The film critic first shared the link of Mika Singh's diss track for him and questioned Youtube how this track did not qualify to be a harassment and bullying video. Kamaal R Khan added that the 'Aankh Mare' singer had used his pictures, morphed photos and videos on the picture whereas he had only used Mika's real pictures. The Deshdrohi actor questioned that still why it was his diss track that was taken down by Youtube. KRK further accused Youtube of helping Mika to harass him and stated that he will see them in court. Take a look at his tweet.

KRK further shared another tweet wherein he stated that now he has several proofs against Youtube that prove that they have different rules for different people. The Ek Villain actor added that hundreds of people used his pictures and videos in their Youtube videos but the video-sharing platform never accepted his complaint against such people. He ended the tweet by concluding that Youtube is helping these people to harass him directly.

For the unversed, the fiasco between KRK and Mika Singh started after the latter sided with megastar Salman Khan after he filed a defamation case against the film critic. The complaint was filed after Kamaal R Khan allegedly gave some defamatory statements against the Tere Naam actor as stated by the latter's team during his review for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Mika came out in support of Salman that did not go down well with the movie critic. The two engaged in some war of words and videos while taking constant digs at each other.